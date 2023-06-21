SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A forensic pathologist at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls is being awarded a community leadership award from the director of the FBI.

At Sanford Health roughly 300 autopsies are performed by the forensics team each year.

“I enjoyed figuring out why an individual has a problem. What that problem is, but never really cared to fix the problem. It was always more the joy of figuring out what went wrong. The beauty of the autopsy is what goes wrong with the human body, what happened to it,” Dr. Kenneth Snell, forensic pathologist at Sanford Health, said.

Working as the coroner for over a decade in both Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, Snell has the opportunity to encourage others to get into this line of work.

“If we don’t have people such as myself trying to bring people in on a daily basis, on a regular basis, and get people interested in it starting in the high school,” said Snell.

The award presented by the FBI is for those involved in community activism that helps law enforcement.

“Yes, I’m doing what I always do, but it is important to the community. And it is nice to be recognized for that,” said Snell.

He hopes his work influences the next generation.

“The effort is worth it. You keep doing it because you’re getting to see that fruition,” said Snell.

His passion for teaching others hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Dr. Snell does a great job about trying to reach out, even though it wasn’t necessarily written into his contract or anything, but reaching out to others, community-based practices to try and encourage more people and just spreading the word about what we do and why we’re doing this and why it’s so important,” said Katie Shewbart, a resident pathologist at Sanford Health.

Snell was one of 50 people in the country that received the community leadership award. They were presented with it in Washington D.C.