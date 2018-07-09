County Candidate Who Lost Election Challenge Going To Court

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) - The loser of a Butte County commissioner race is going to court after falling short in a ballot recount by one vote.



Unofficial results of the June 5 primary showed James Ager winning the District 1 commissioner's seat by two votes over Karen Wagner. Wagner requested a recount, but she was still determined to be the loser - this time by just one vote.



Wagner is appealing, alleging the recount board appointed by a Fourth Circuit Court judge didn't follow proper procedure. Ager says he disagrees with that contention.

