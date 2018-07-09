County Candidate Who Lost Election Challenge Going To Court
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) - The loser of a Butte County commissioner race is going to court after falling short in a ballot recount by one vote.
Unofficial results of the June 5 primary showed James Ager winning the District 1 commissioner's seat by two votes over Karen Wagner. Wagner requested a recount, but she was still determined to be the loser - this time by just one vote.
Wagner is appealing, alleging the recount board appointed by a Fourth Circuit Court judge didn't follow proper procedure. Ager says he disagrees with that contention.
