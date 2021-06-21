Country superstar Alan Jackson coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Country Music Hall of Fame artist Alan Jackson will be performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the KELOLAND Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or on Alan Jackson’s website.

In addition to having a special guest, who is still to be announced, Jackson’s Sioux Falls tour stop will showcase a rising star who plays at AJ’s Good Time Bar, which is his self-owned honky-tonk on downtown Nashville’s famed “Lower Broadway.”