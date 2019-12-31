Country roads, take me home- slowly

While plow drivers have been busy clearing roads from the weekend storm, some areas are a little more treacherous than others. On Monday we visited the Colton, S.D. area to see how rural roads have been.

It’s a familiar sight this time of year if you’re from this part of the country: wisps of snow blowing across the surface of roads.

Here in Colton we caught up with Randy Risty, who didn’t mince words when talking about the roads outside Colton on Monday.

“Not good. Not with the wind we have, you might get down a few of them, but I wouldn’t chance it,” Risty said. “With this wind and the snow that we have, we haven’t really had a lot of snow here, compared to up north and out west, but still with the blowing and as much as we’ve had, it doesn’t take much to shut them out.”

We also met Karl Fedeler, who lives outside Colton. He’s done some driving around the area today.

“A little bit today … not too many feed orders going out today,” Fedeler said.

He says some of the worst drifting he’s seen Monday was on gravel roads. Risty and Fedeler have similar advice: don’t be in a rush.

“It’s just icy, slick, be careful driving, you don’t end up in the ditch or in some other lane … drive slow, take your time,” Risty said.

“Everybody just take their time- you’ll get to where you’re going,” Fedeler said.

For updated road conditions, visit South Dakota’s Safe Travel USA map; you can find it by clicking “Road Conditions” on the right side of our weather page on keloland.com.