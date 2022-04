SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cultural icon Snoop Dogg and country music singer Koe Wetzel will be in Sioux Falls in just over a week.

The two are scheduled to perform on Tuesday, April 19. It was announced on Monday that they will be joined by a country rapper.

Justin Champagne will be the opening act for the 4-20 tour.

Snoop and Wetzel might seem like an odd combination to some, but apparently, the two hit it off when they met recently.