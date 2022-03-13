SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A GRAMMY-nominated band will make a stop at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City.

According to a release, country music group, Little Big Town will be performing at Battery Park on July 23 as the first act in the Summer Concert Series.

Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and won nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM awards, and an Emmy award.

Tickets will go on sale on March 18 and can be purchased at the Hard Rock website or in-person at the Rock Shop.