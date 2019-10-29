Country Club of Sioux Falls broken into and received $50,000 worth of damage

The Country Club of Sioux Falls was broken into over the weekend where a suspect did thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Staff at the Country Club of Sioux Falls got quite a surprise when police called them early Sunday morning to let them know someone went on a rampage in their club house.

That someone police say is this man, 33-year-old Timothy Ryan.

Police say they got a call from a man who said he had dropped Ryan off at the country club at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, which he thought was odd.

“When officers got there and found somebody had entered the building and then went into the locker rooms, there he ripped off the doors to numerous lockers,” Sioux Falls public information officer Sam Clemens said.

136 in all.

Police say they believe Ryan broke this window to gain entry into the club house. Once police arrived they called the general manager immediately to let him know his place had just been broken into.

Finding the suspect didn’t take long.

“They were able to get ahold of somebody else and used the surveillance system and identified the suspect and we had an officer who ended up finding the suspect walking near 11th and Summit still wearing the same clothes, everything seemed to match up,” Clemens said.

Ryan now faces charges of burglary and intentional damage to property, but more charges could be filed at a later date.

The general manager says he sent out an email to club members to let them know to come in and inventory their belongings to make sure nothing is missing.

But that could take some time, because some members have already gone south for the winter.