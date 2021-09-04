Country Apple Orchard introduces weekly fall festival

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is now open for the fall season.

The orchard is under new ownership. Katie and Greg Jones already owned The Meadow Barn and Veranda wedding venues on the property, but now run the entire orchard. Among the Joneses big additions — a weekly fall festival.

“It’s a ticketed entry for the festival. With your ticketed entry almost everything is included with all the attractions. There’s a couple of attractions you’ll pay a little extra for, you’ll pay extra for food and beverages as well,” Katie Jones said.

The festival features a long list of items, including a zip line, hay bale maze, jump pillows, and petting zoo. A popular attraction you’ll pay a few dollars extra for is the apple cannon range.