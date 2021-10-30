Country Apple Orchard already preparing for next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is wrapping up its first season under new ownership.

Owners Greg & Katie Jones made a long list of improvements prior to opening in early September. Now, the orchard will celebrate Halloween with its final Fall Festival of the year this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“The people have been excited with all the new additions. They feel like they’re getting a lot of value for their money, which is amazing because yes we did add a lot of attractions,” owner Katies Jones said.

“I’m going to say the apple cannons were a huge hit and the zip lines were also a big hit for all the kids. We usually had a line over at the zip lines,” manager Yung Ring said.

The season is ending, but Manager Yung Ring says they’re already fertilizing and trimming trees to prepare for next spring.