SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in South Dakota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

melissamn // Shutterstock

#25. Aurora County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees



Canva

#24. Hughes County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees



SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#23. Hanson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.3 degrees



J K Laws // Shutterstock

#22. Davison County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.1 degrees



davidrh // Shutterstock

#21. Ziebach County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 70 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.0 degrees



Canva

#20. Stanley County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees



Canva

#19. Jones County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees



thierry dehove // Shutterstock

#18. Todd County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.5 degrees



Canva

#17. Brule County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees



vagabond54 // Shutterstock

#16. Bennett County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 70 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.5 degrees



Canva

#15. Haakon County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees



SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#14. Douglas County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees



Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#13. Union County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#12. Turner County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees



Canva

#11. Lyman County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees



Canva

#10. Clay County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees



SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#9. Gregory County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degrees



Canva

#8. Mellette County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degrees



Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#7. Hutchinson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees



Canva

#6. Oglala Lakota County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 70 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.7 degrees



Canva

#5. Jackson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.6 degrees



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#4. Tripp County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.3 degrees



Canva

#3. Yankton County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees



Canva

#2. Charles Mix County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees



Bennekom // Shutterstock

#1. Bon Homme County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees