SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lyman County

– Population aged 65 or older: 16.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.7%

– Median age: 36.1 years old

— Median age of males: 33.8 years old

— Median age of females: 36.8 years old

– Total population: 3,831 people

Canva

#49. Hughes County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.0%

– Median age: 38.5 years old

— Median age of males: 38.2 years old

— Median age of females: 38.6 years old

– Total population: 17,560 people

Canva

#48. Codington County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.1%

– Median age: 39.4 years old

— Median age of males: 38.9 years old

— Median age of females: 40 years old

– Total population: 28,133 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Union County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.3%

– Median age: 40.2 years old

— Median age of males: 38.4 years old

— Median age of females: 42.4 years old

– Total population: 15,659 people

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Brown County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.8%

– Median age: 37.4 years old

— Median age of males: 36.5 years old

— Median age of females: 38.4 years old

– Total population: 38,988 people

tochichi//Wikicommons

#45. Pennington County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%

– Median age: 38.8 years old

— Median age of males: 37.9 years old

— Median age of females: 40.2 years old

– Total population: 112,504 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Aurora County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.2%

– Median age: 38.8 years old

— Median age of males: 38 years old

— Median age of females: 41.2 years old

– Total population: 2,757 people

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brule County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.4%

– Median age: 39.8 years old

— Median age of males: 37.6 years old

— Median age of females: 42.3 years old

– Total population: 5,233 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Charles Mix County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 29.6%

– Median age: 36.3 years old

— Median age of males: 35.9 years old

— Median age of females: 37.1 years old

– Total population: 9,324 people

Canva

#41. Beadle County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.0%

– Median age: 38.4 years old

— Median age of males: 38 years old

— Median age of females: 39 years old

– Total population: 18,338 people

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#40. Edmunds County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.4%

– Median age: 41.1 years old

— Median age of males: 41.5 years old

— Median age of females: 40 years old

– Total population: 3,876 people

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Davison County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%

– Median age: 39.3 years old

— Median age of males: 37.1 years old

— Median age of females: 40.6 years old

– Total population: 19,890 people

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. McCook County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.6%

– Median age: 39.4 years old

— Median age of males: 38.6 years old

— Median age of females: 40.6 years old

– Total population: 5,543 people

Justinebelden // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Harding County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%

– Median age: 44.8 years old

— Median age of males: 37.8 years old

— Median age of females: 49.4 years old

– Total population: 1,178 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Yankton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%

– Median age: 42 years old

— Median age of males: 41.5 years old

— Median age of females: 42.9 years old

– Total population: 22,746 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#35. Moody County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.4%

– Median age: 40.7 years old

— Median age of males: 40.1 years old

— Median age of females: 42.5 years old

– Total population: 6,508 people

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jones County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.0%

– Median age: 44.9 years old

— Median age of males: 47.3 years old

— Median age of females: 44.3 years old

– Total population: 873 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Butte County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.7%

– Median age: 40.5 years old

— Median age of males: 40 years old

— Median age of females: 41.2 years old

– Total population: 10,295 people

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#32. Sanborn County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.5%

– Median age: 40.6 years old

— Median age of males: 38 years old

— Median age of females: 42.8 years old

– Total population: 2,372 people

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Roberts County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.9%

– Median age: 38.3 years old

— Median age of males: 37.7 years old

— Median age of females: 39.2 years old

– Total population: 10,310 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bon Homme County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.1%

– Median age: 41.9 years old

— Median age of males: 39.1 years old

— Median age of females: 48.4 years old

– Total population: 6,914 people

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Turner County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.4%

– Median age: 41.7 years old

— Median age of males: 41.2 years old

— Median age of females: 42.5 years old

– Total population: 8,325 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#28. Miner County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.4%

– Median age: 44.9 years old

— Median age of males: 43 years old

— Median age of females: 46.1 years old

– Total population: 2,213 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Spink County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.9%

– Median age: 44.2 years old

— Median age of males: 43.1 years old

— Median age of females: 45.4 years old

– Total population: 6,438 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grant County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

– Median age: 42.5 years old

— Median age of males: 40.8 years old

— Median age of females: 45.7 years old

– Total population: 7,125 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clark County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.9%

– Median age: 40.9 years old

— Median age of males: 39.7 years old

— Median age of females: 42.4 years old

– Total population: 3,715 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Deuel County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%

– Median age: 42.9 years old

— Median age of males: 41.6 years old

— Median age of females: 44.9 years old

– Total population: 4,309 people

Canva

#23. Lake County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%

– Median age: 43.8 years old

— Median age of males: 41.4 years old

— Median age of females: 46.8 years old

– Total population: 12,747 people

Canva

#22. Lawrence County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.6%

– Median age: 42.3 years old

— Median age of males: 40.9 years old

— Median age of females: 42.9 years old

– Total population: 25,806 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Marshall County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.2%

– Median age: 43.1 years old

— Median age of males: 42.1 years old

— Median age of females: 43.5 years old

– Total population: 4,881 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tripp County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.3%

– Median age: 45.2 years old

— Median age of males: 43.6 years old

— Median age of females: 45.8 years old

– Total population: 5,448 people

Canva

#19. Haakon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.8%

– Median age: 43.6 years old

— Median age of males: 40.6 years old

— Median age of females: 46.6 years old

– Total population: 1,935 people

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hutchinson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.9%

– Median age: 42.9 years old

— Median age of males: 41.8 years old

— Median age of females: 44.9 years old

– Total population: 7,308 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kingsbury County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

– Median age: 44.3 years old

— Median age of males: 43.1 years old

— Median age of females: 46 years old

– Total population: 4,936 people

Canva

#16. Stanley County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%

– Median age: 47.3 years old

— Median age of males: 47.5 years old

— Median age of females: 47.3 years old

– Total population: 3,058 people

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Walworth County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.9%

– Median age: 42.5 years old

— Median age of males: 41.8 years old

— Median age of females: 42.8 years old

– Total population: 5,431 people

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Douglas County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.3%

– Median age: 45.1 years old

— Median age of males: 42.6 years old

— Median age of females: 46.7 years old

– Total population: 2,913 people

Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Perkins County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%

– Median age: 45.6 years old

— Median age of males: 44.1 years old

— Median age of females: 47 years old

– Total population: 2,996 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Gregory County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.8%

– Median age: 45.5 years old

— Median age of males: 41.5 years old

— Median age of females: 49.4 years old

– Total population: 4,193 people

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#11. Hyde County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

– Median age: 52.6 years old

— Median age of males: 45.1 years old

— Median age of females: 54.1 years old

– Total population: 1,446 people

USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Campbell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.7%

– Median age: 50.6 years old

— Median age of males: 50.5 years old

— Median age of females: 50.7 years old

– Total population: 1,458 people

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#9. Hand County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%

– Median age: 47.8 years old

— Median age of males: 46 years old

— Median age of females: 48.3 years old

– Total population: 3,064 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#8. Day County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%

– Median age: 48.1 years old

— Median age of males: 46.1 years old

— Median age of females: 50 years old

– Total population: 5,452 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sully County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 48.6 years old

— Median age of males: 48.8 years old

— Median age of females: 47.4 years old

– Total population: 1,278 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Potter County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 48.8 years old

— Median age of males: 43 years old

— Median age of females: 49.8 years old

– Total population: 2,311 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Faulk County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%

– Median age: 49 years old

— Median age of males: 44.7 years old

— Median age of females: 51.6 years old

– Total population: 2,315 people

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fall River County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.3%

– Median age: 54.4 years old

— Median age of males: 49.3 years old

— Median age of females: 58.1 years old

– Total population: 6,721 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. McPherson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

– Median age: 50.1 years old

— Median age of males: 50.4 years old

— Median age of females: 50 years old

– Total population: 2,316 people

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Custer County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 14.7%

– Median age: 55.9 years old

— Median age of males: 54.7 years old

— Median age of females: 57.1 years old

– Total population: 8,826 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jerauld County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%

– Median age: 51.5 years old

— Median age of males: 48.3 years old

— Median age of females: 55.8 years old

– Total population: 2,009 people

