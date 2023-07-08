SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in South Dakota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022.

Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

vagabond54 // Shutterstock

#20. Bennett County

– Bridges in poor condition: 21.4% (3 of 14 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 7.0% (192 of 2,760 square meters of bridges)

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#19. Union County

– Bridges in poor condition: 21.6% (37 of 171 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 9.6% (5,184 of 53,901 square meters of bridges)

Canva

#18. Brookings County

– Bridges in poor condition: 22.0% (51 of 232 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.4% (6,663 of 63,831 square meters of bridges)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#17. Turner County

– Bridges in poor condition: 22.2% (32 of 144 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 13.1% (4,211 of 32,234 square meters of bridges)

Canva

#16. Charles Mix County

– Bridges in poor condition: 22.3% (23 of 103 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.8% (2,118 of 36,598 square meters of bridges)

Canva

#15. Sanborn County

– Bridges in poor condition: 22.8% (13 of 57 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 13.1% (1,998 of 15,284 square meters of bridges)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#14. Tripp County

– Bridges in poor condition: 24.4% (22 of 90 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 15.5% (2,675 of 17,256 square meters of bridges)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#13. Moody County

– Bridges in poor condition: 24.4% (22 of 90 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.0% (6,232 of 32,739 square meters of bridges)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#12. Edmunds County

– Bridges in poor condition: 25.0% (5 of 20 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 13.5% (764 of 5,640 square meters of bridges)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#11. Hyde County

– Bridges in poor condition: 26.1% (6 of 23 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.8% (433 of 2,185 square meters of bridges)

Canva

#10. Roberts County

– Bridges in poor condition: 26.1% (41 of 157 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 7.2% (3,141 of 43,583 square meters of bridges)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#9. Spink County

– Bridges in poor condition: 27.8% (49 of 176 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 15.5% (6,597 of 42,567 square meters of bridges)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#8. Hand County

– Bridges in poor condition: 28.1% (36 of 128 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 18.7% (2,241 of 11,989 square meters of bridges)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#7. Marshall County

– Bridges in poor condition: 28.2% (11 of 39 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.4% (629 of 4,354 square meters of bridges)

thierry dehove // Shutterstock

#6. Todd County

– Bridges in poor condition: 29.2% (7 of 24 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 31.6% (1,926 of 6,096 square meters of bridges)

Canva

#5. Kingsbury County

– Bridges in poor condition: 31.4% (11 of 35 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.4% (619 of 3,192 square meters of bridges)

Canva

#4. Miner County

– Bridges in poor condition: 31.7% (20 of 63 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 29.0% (1,924 of 6,624 square meters of bridges)

Bennekom // Shutterstock

#3. Bon Homme County

– Bridges in poor condition: 31.8% (41 of 129 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 51.7% (14,034 of 27,166 square meters of bridges)

Canva

#2. Beadle County

– Bridges in poor condition: 33.5% (52 of 155 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 13.3% (4,264 of 32,008 square meters of bridges)

vagabond54 // Shutterstock

#1. Day County

– Bridges in poor condition: 37.1% (13 of 35 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 26.1% (964 of 3,696 square meters of bridges)