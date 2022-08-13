SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

You may also like: Most rural counties in South Dakota

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Yankton County

– Population: 22,746

– Born in South Dakota: 14,264 (62.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,824 (34.4% of population)

— Midwest (22.9%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.1%), West (5.3%)

– Born in another country: 601 (2.64% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (1.84%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#49. Beadle County

– Population: 18,338

– Born in South Dakota: 11,856 (64.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,996 (21.8% of population)

— Midwest (10.7%), Northeast (1.3%), South (4.9%), West (4.9%)

– Born in another country: 2,447 (13.34% of population)

— Africa (0.22%) , Asia (5.80%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (5.97%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.89%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Bennett County

– Population: 3,430

– Born in South Dakota: 2,247 (65.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,113 (32.4% of population)

— Midwest (19.5%), Northeast (0.6%), South (0.9%), West (11.4%)

– Born in another country: 58 (1.69% of population)

— Africa (0.79%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.12%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.12%)

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lincoln County

– Population: 58,887

– Born in South Dakota: 38,694 (65.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 17,419 (29.6% of population)

— Midwest (20.6%), Northeast (1.6%), South (2.3%), West (5.1%)

– Born in another country: 2,558 (4.34% of population)

— Africa (0.79%) , Asia (0.94%), Europe (2.23%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.00%)

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Roberts County

– Population: 10,310

– Born in South Dakota: 6,860 (66.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,261 (31.6% of population)

— Midwest (25.2%), Northeast (1.2%), South (1.9%), West (3.3%)

– Born in another country: 130 (1.26% of population)

— Africa (0.25%) , Asia (0.11%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in South Dakota

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brown County

– Population: 38,988

– Born in South Dakota: 26,682 (68.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,902 (25.4% of population)

— Midwest (15.9%), Northeast (1.5%), South (2.1%), West (5.9%)

– Born in another country: 1,805 (4.63% of population)

— Africa (0.91%) , Asia (2.63%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.59%), North America (0.41%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#44. Hughes County

– Population: 17,560

– Born in South Dakota: 12,019 (68.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,406 (30.8% of population)

— Midwest (17.1%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.7%), West (6.4%)

– Born in another country: 124 (0.71% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.02%), Europe (0.42%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Walworth County

– Population: 5,431

– Born in South Dakota: 3,734 (68.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,602 (29.5% of population)

— Midwest (21.0%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.2%), West (5.7%)

– Born in another country: 55 (1.01% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jones County

– Population: 873

– Born in South Dakota: 603 (69.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 264 (30.2% of population)

— Midwest (21.4%), Northeast (0.2%), South (1.9%), West (6.6%)

– Born in another country: 6 (0.69% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.69%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hamlin County

– Population: 6,104

– Born in South Dakota: 4,219 (69.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,642 (26.9% of population)

— Midwest (13.6%), Northeast (2.2%), South (2.1%), West (9.0%)

– Born in another country: 227 (3.72% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.18%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (2.95%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Best places to live in South Dakota

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. McPherson County

– Population: 2,316

– Born in South Dakota: 1,617 (69.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 647 (27.9% of population)

— Midwest (18.6%), Northeast (1.2%), South (4.4%), West (3.8%)

– Born in another country: 34 (1.47% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.86%), Europe (0.60%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#39. Moody County

– Population: 6,508

– Born in South Dakota: 4,557 (70.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,753 (26.9% of population)

— Midwest (19.7%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.0%), West (3.7%)

– Born in another country: 155 (2.38% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (1.40%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.69%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Bon Homme County

– Population: 6,914

– Born in South Dakota: 4,910 (71.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,911 (27.6% of population)

— Midwest (16.0%), Northeast (1.5%), South (3.4%), West (6.7%)

– Born in another country: 59 (0.85% of population)

— Africa (0.23%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.01%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.09%)

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Davison County

– Population: 19,890

– Born in South Dakota: 14,151 (71.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,227 (26.3% of population)

— Midwest (14.8%), Northeast (2.2%), South (3.7%), West (5.6%)

– Born in another country: 445 (2.24% of population)

— Africa (0.28%) , Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.01%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.06%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Marshall County

– Population: 4,881

– Born in South Dakota: 3,491 (71.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,176 (24.1% of population)

— Midwest (15.6%), Northeast (2.0%), South (2.6%), West (3.9%)

– Born in another country: 204 (4.18% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (3.87%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in South Dakota

Canva

#35. Codington County

– Population: 28,133

– Born in South Dakota: 20,177 (71.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,222 (25.7% of population)

— Midwest (17.0%), Northeast (1.3%), South (2.5%), West (4.9%)

– Born in another country: 610 (2.17% of population)

— Africa (0.50%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (1.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#34. Lake County

– Population: 12,747

– Born in South Dakota: 9,193 (72.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,267 (25.6% of population)

— Midwest (16.4%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.9%), West (5.6%)

– Born in another country: 271 (2.13% of population)

— Africa (0.37%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (1.43%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jerauld County

– Population: 2,009

– Born in South Dakota: 1,485 (73.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 457 (22.7% of population)

— Midwest (13.5%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.2%), West (6.3%)

– Born in another country: 65 (3.24% of population)

— Africa (0.45%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.69%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kingsbury County

– Population: 4,936

– Born in South Dakota: 3,676 (74.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,190 (24.1% of population)

— Midwest (14.1%), Northeast (3.7%), South (2.5%), West (3.8%)

– Born in another country: 39 (0.79% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.36%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.00%)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#31. Hyde County

– Population: 1,446

– Born in South Dakota: 1,078 (74.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 368 (25.4% of population)

— Midwest (13.6%), Northeast (0.2%), South (6.7%), West (5.0%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Highest rated beer in South Dakota

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Douglas County

– Population: 2,913

– Born in South Dakota: 2,194 (75.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 693 (23.8% of population)

— Midwest (15.7%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.0%), West (4.1%)

– Born in another country: 26 (0.89% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.72%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Turner County

– Population: 8,325

– Born in South Dakota: 6,271 (75.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,921 (23.1% of population)

— Midwest (12.9%), Northeast (1.8%), South (2.4%), West (5.9%)

– Born in another country: 109 (1.31% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (0.90%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#28. Hand County

– Population: 3,064

– Born in South Dakota: 2,327 (75.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 713 (23.3% of population)

— Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (2.5%), South (5.9%), West (4.6%)

– Born in another country: 24 (0.78% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.75%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. McCook County

– Population: 5,543

– Born in South Dakota: 4,221 (76.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,179 (21.3% of population)

— Midwest (13.5%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.1%), West (4.9%)

– Born in another country: 137 (2.47% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (1.84%), North America (0.51%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Spink County

– Population: 6,438

– Born in South Dakota: 4,922 (76.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,417 (22.0% of population)

— Midwest (11.6%), Northeast (1.0%), South (1.4%), West (7.9%)

– Born in another country: 89 (1.38% of population)

— Africa (0.61%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.50%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Countries South Dakota imports the most goods from

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clark County

– Population: 3,715

– Born in South Dakota: 2,841 (76.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 737 (19.8% of population)

— Midwest (11.8%), Northeast (0.3%), South (1.9%), West (5.8%)

– Born in another country: 91 (2.45% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.38%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.78%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Todd County

– Population: 10,308

– Born in South Dakota: 7,904 (76.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,079 (20.2% of population)

— Midwest (13.2%), Northeast (0.5%), South (1.1%), West (5.3%)

– Born in another country: 297 (2.88% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (2.60%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.24%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#23. Edmunds County

– Population: 3,876

– Born in South Dakota: 2,990 (77.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 840 (21.7% of population)

— Midwest (12.9%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.3%), West (5.7%)

– Born in another country: 38 (0.98% of population)

— Africa (0.44%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (0.49%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Gregory County

– Population: 4,193

– Born in South Dakota: 3,235 (77.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 932 (22.2% of population)

— Midwest (16.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (1.4%), West (3.9%)

– Born in another country: 24 (0.57% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Tripp County

– Population: 5,448

– Born in South Dakota: 4,229 (77.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,077 (19.8% of population)

— Midwest (15.1%), Northeast (0.5%), South (1.3%), West (2.9%)

– Born in another country: 135 (2.48% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.90%), Europe (0.51%), Latin America (1.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: South Dakota is the #2 worst state at buckling up

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Aurora County

– Population: 2,757

– Born in South Dakota: 2,148 (77.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 477 (17.3% of population)

— Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.6%), West (4.6%)

– Born in another country: 123 (4.46% of population)

— Africa (0.47%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (3.88%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Sully County

– Population: 1,278

– Born in South Dakota: 996 (77.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 277 (21.7% of population)

— Midwest (14.7%), Northeast (1.3%), South (1.3%), West (4.4%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#18. Day County

– Population: 5,452

– Born in South Dakota: 4,311 (79.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,110 (20.4% of population)

— Midwest (13.6%), Northeast (0.5%), South (1.2%), West (5.0%)

– Born in another country: 30 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#17. Stanley County

– Population: 3,058

– Born in South Dakota: 2,420 (79.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 586 (19.2% of population)

— Midwest (11.5%), Northeast (0.4%), South (2.2%), West (5.1%)

– Born in another country: 31 (1.01% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (1.01%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Brule County

– Population: 5,233

– Born in South Dakota: 4,145 (79.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,004 (19.2% of population)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (0.7%), South (3.6%), West (5.5%)

– Born in another country: 84 (1.61% of population)

— Africa (0.29%) , Asia (0.23%), Europe (0.57%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: South Dakota is the #1 slowest warming state since 1970

Canva

#15. Haakon County

– Population: 1,935

– Born in South Dakota: 1,556 (80.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 370 (19.1% of population)

— Midwest (12.0%), Northeast (0.3%), South (1.9%), West (4.9%)

– Born in another country: 7 (0.36% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (0.05%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Potter County

– Population: 2,311

– Born in South Dakota: 1,864 (80.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 396 (17.1% of population)

— Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (0.9%), South (2.3%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 51 (2.21% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.38%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.56%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#13. Miner County

– Population: 2,213

– Born in South Dakota: 1,794 (81.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 402 (18.2% of population)

— Midwest (12.7%), Northeast (0.5%), South (1.5%), West (3.5%)

– Born in another country: 14 (0.63% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.23%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.41%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lyman County

– Population: 3,831

– Born in South Dakota: 3,113 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 679 (17.7% of population)

— Midwest (11.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (1.0%), West (5.0%)

– Born in another country: 27 (0.70% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.18%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.47%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hutchinson County

– Population: 7,308

– Born in South Dakota: 5,940 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,232 (16.9% of population)

— Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (0.8%), South (1.6%), West (3.5%)

– Born in another country: 118 (1.61% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.89%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: What to know about workers’ compensation in South Dakota

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hanson County

– Population: 3,423

– Born in South Dakota: 2,810 (82.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 596 (17.4% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (3.0%), South (5.4%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 3 (0.09% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#9. Mellette County

– Population: 2,065

– Born in South Dakota: 1,701 (82.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 364 (17.6% of population)

— Midwest (13.4%), Northeast (0.0%), South (1.9%), West (2.3%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#8. Sanborn County

– Population: 2,372

– Born in South Dakota: 1,954 (82.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 390 (16.4% of population)

— Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (2.1%), South (1.7%), West (5.8%)

– Born in another country: 23 (0.97% of population)

— Africa (0.30%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.25%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Charles Mix County

– Population: 9,324

– Born in South Dakota: 7,685 (82.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,530 (16.4% of population)

— Midwest (11.1%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.0%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 76 (0.82% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.39%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.05%)

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jackson County

– Population: 3,296

– Born in South Dakota: 2,738 (83.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 531 (16.1% of population)

— Midwest (8.5%), Northeast (0.3%), South (0.8%), West (6.5%)

– Born in another country: 22 (0.67% of population)

— Africa (0.30%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dewey County

– Population: 5,841

– Born in South Dakota: 4,934 (84.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 844 (14.4% of population)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (0.3%), South (1.3%), West (3.4%)

– Born in another country: 56 (0.96% of population)

— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.67%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Faulk County

– Population: 2,315

– Born in South Dakota: 1,970 (85.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 345 (14.9% of population)

— Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (1.3%), South (1.1%), West (3.9%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#3. Oglala Lakota County

– Population: 14,277

– Born in South Dakota: 12,255 (85.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,909 (13.4% of population)

— Midwest (8.3%), Northeast (0.3%), South (1.3%), West (3.5%)

– Born in another country: 78 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ziebach County

– Population: 2,767

– Born in South Dakota: 2,452 (88.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 304 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (5.1%), Northeast (1.2%), South (1.0%), West (3.7%)

– Born in another country: 11 (0.40% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Buffalo County

– Population: 2,005

– Born in South Dakota: 1,853 (92.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 146 (7.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (0.4%), South (0.4%), West (2.9%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in South Dakota