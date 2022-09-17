SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.5 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2021. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in South Dakota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2020. South Dakota has a child food insecurity rate of 13.5%, which ranks #29 highest among all states.

States with the highest rate of food insecure children

#1. Louisiana: 21.5%

#2. New Mexico: 20.5%

#3. Mississippi: 20.4%

#4. Alabama: 19.8%

#5. Arkansas: 19.7%

States with the lowest rate of food insecure children

#1. North Dakota: 8.1%

#2. Massachusetts: 8.8%

#3. New Jersey: 9.0%

#4. Minnesota: 9.3%

#5. New Hampshire: 9.5%

Read on to see where food insecurity is most prevalent in South Dakota.

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. McCook County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.3% (170 total)

— 4.8% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.0% (390 total)

— 4.8% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $210,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Marshall County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.5% (130 total)

— 4.6% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 6.2% (300 total)

— 5.6% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $161,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Brown County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.8% (1,100 total)

— 4.3% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.6% (2,980 total)

— 4.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,602,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Turner County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.8% (240 total)

— 4.3% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.3% (610 total)

— 4.5% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $342,000

— Cost per meal: $3.48

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Deuel County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.1% (120 total)

— 4.0% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 6.6% (280 total)

— 5.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $152,000

— Cost per meal: $3.37

Canva

#45. Lake County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.4% (320 total)

— 3.7% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.8% (1,000 total)

— 4.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $570,000

— Cost per meal: $3.54

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Potter County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.4% (60 total)

— 3.7% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 6.5% (150 total)

— 5.3% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $81,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Perkins County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.5% (80 total)

— 3.6% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.7% (230 total)

— 4.1% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $130,000

— Cost per meal: $3.51

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Meade County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.6% (810 total)

— 3.5% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 6.9% (1,940 total)

— 4.9% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $998,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

Canva

#41. Hughes County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.9% (540 total)

— 3.2% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 8.4% (1,470 total)

— 3.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $790,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Union County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.9% (490 total)

— 3.2% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.8% (1,220 total)

— 4.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $661,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hutchinson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.0% (240 total)

— 3.1% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.7% (560 total)

— 4.1% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $303,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#38. Sanborn County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.1% (80 total)

— 3.0% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 8.6% (200 total)

— 3.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $114,000

— Cost per meal: $3.54

Canva

#37. Stanley County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.2% (80 total)

— 2.9% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 5.0% (150 total)

— 6.8% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $81,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Seabear70// Wikimedia

#36. Minnehaha County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.3% (6,430 total)

— 2.8% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.6% (14,640 total)

— 4.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $7,873,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gregory County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.4% (130 total)

— 2.7% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 8.9% (370 total)

— 2.9% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $200,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Yankton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.4% (640 total)

— 2.7% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 8.6% (1,950 total)

— 3.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,054,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clay County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.5% (320 total)

— 2.6% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 10.6% (1,500 total)

— 1.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $811,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Butte County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.7% (350 total)

— 2.4% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 8.4% (860 total)

— 3.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $488,000

— Cost per meal: $3.52

Canva

#31. Beadle County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.0% (690 total)

— 2.1% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.1% (1,670 total)

— 2.7% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $905,000

— Cost per meal: $3.37

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Davison County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.0% (640 total)

— 2.1% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 10.0% (2,000 total)

— 1.8% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,081,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. McPherson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.0% (70 total)

— 2.1% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.0% (210 total)

— 2.8% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $113,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hanson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.1% (150 total)

— 2.0% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 8.3% (280 total)

— 3.5% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $151,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#27. Miner County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.4% (80 total)

— 1.7% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.5% (210 total)

— 2.3% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $120,000

— Cost per meal: $3.54

Canva

#26. Haakon County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.7% (80 total)

— 1.4% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.9% (190 total)

— 1.9% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $103,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Canva

#25. Codington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.8% (1,000 total)

— 1.3% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.9% (2,770 total)

— 1.9% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,502,000

— Cost per meal: $3.37

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#24. Moody County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.8% (240 total)

— 1.3% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.3% (600 total)

— 2.5% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $342,000

— Cost per meal: $3.54

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jones County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.1% (30 total)

— 1.0% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 8.4% (70 total)

— 3.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $38,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Canva

#22. Lawrence County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.2% (690 total)

— 0.9% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 10.6% (2,730 total)

— 1.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,549,000

— Cost per meal: $3.52

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Faulk County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (80 total)

— 0.4% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (300 total)

— 1.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $161,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#20. Day County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (200 total)

— 0.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 10.2% (560 total)

— 1.6% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $304,000

— Cost per meal: $3.37

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Tripp County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (220 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.6% (520 total)

— 2.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $281,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bon Homme County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (230 total)

— 1.0% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.5% (660 total)

— 2.3% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $357,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

tochichi//Wikicommons

#17. Pennington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.2% (4,450 total)

— 1.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 10.2% (11,460 total)

— 1.6% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,186,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Walworth County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.5% (220 total)

— 1.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 10.6% (570 total)

— 1.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $316,000

— Cost per meal: $3.44

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Brule County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.7% (240 total)

— 1.6% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 11.1% (580 total)

— 0.7% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $313,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Custer County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2% (240 total)

— 2.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.8% (860 total)

— 2.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $464,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fall River County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (220 total)

— 2.5% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (850 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $459,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Charles Mix County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.9% (550 total)

— 3.8% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (1,210 total)

— 1.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $654,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lyman County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.5% (240 total)

— 5.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (540 total)

— 2.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $290,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Roberts County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.4% (620 total)

— 6.3% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.4% (1,280 total)

— 0.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $694,000

— Cost per meal: $3.37

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bennett County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.4% (290 total)

— 7.3% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (530 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $286,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jackson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.0% (250 total)

— 7.9% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 20.1% (660 total)

— 8.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $356,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dewey County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.3% (550 total)

— 9.2% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 18.6% (1,090 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $561,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Corson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.9% (400 total)

— 10.8% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 20.1% (830 total)

— 8.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $460,000

— Cost per meal: $3.44

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ziebach County

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.2% (220 total)

— 12.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 20.8% (570 total)

— 9.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $293,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

Canva

#4. Mellette County

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.4% (170 total)

— 12.3% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 22.5% (460 total)

— 10.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $248,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Buffalo County

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.5% (220 total)

— 12.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 21.3% (430 total)

— 9.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $231,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Canva

#2. Oglala Lakota County

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.1% (1,630 total)

— 15.0% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 25.8% (3,690 total)

— 14.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,992,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Todd County

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.4% (1,350 total)

— 15.3% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 26.4% (2,720 total)

— 14.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,468,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35