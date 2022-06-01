PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fifteen counties statewide will be receiving sobriety checkpoints, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The checkpoints are to remind and encourage people to not drink and drive.

According to a press release sent on Wednesday, there will be 20 total checkpoints, all funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety. The checkpoints will be conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement.

The June checkpoints are in the counties: Brookings, Clay, Codington, Davidson, Day, Edmunds, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Walworth Counties.

Even if there isn’t a checkpoint scheduled, officials are reminding all drivers to not drink and drive, and designate a sober driver or use commercial/public transportation.