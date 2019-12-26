Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing

Countdown continues for flyers to get Real ID licenses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The deadline is less than a year away for people to obtain updated driver’s licenses or ID cards so they can fly commercially and enter federal facilities.

An Iowa or Nebraska license that complies with the federal Real ID program has a small white star in a gold circle background on the upper right-hand corner. The star shows licensees already have undergone additional ID verification steps as required by the program.

The deadline is Oct. 1, 2020. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities. 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests