Counselors say there’s a need for more addiction treatment resources

Meth addiction affects thousands of people in South Dakota, and it becomes personal if it happens to even just one person you love. According to data released from the state, from January to August 2019, there have been 2,242 meth-related arrests in 50 counties in South Dakota.

Scientifically, it can be easy to explain addiction.

“Addiction is a disease that affects the brain and its reward system,” Jennifer McConniel, licensed addiction therapist for Keystone Treatment Center, said. “It hijacks the brain.”

McConniel says Keystone Treatment Center is seeing more people come in.

“And looking for help. There is help out there, but people are scared and they often don’t know where to turn to,” McConniel said.

When it comes to treatment, McConniel sees the need for more transitional housing. She says she sees positive steps toward that, like the Glory House’s new project of 25 apartments for people struggling with addiction and mental health problems.

“Shame is a big part of it. It’s hard to get housing and jobs, a way to live when you’ve got these addiction issues in your life,” Teresa Peratt, substance abuse therapist, said.

Peratt says transitional housing can be crucial in someone’s recovery.

“We see that relapse is a thing when people go back to their people, places, and things where the drug use is familiar,” Peratt said.

That’s why as more people come to Keystone for Treatment, McConniel hopes the state’s new campaign leads to more treatment options.

“People come in from all walks of life. They have lots of questions. They’re very scare about where their future may go,” McConniel said.