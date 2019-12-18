Councilors vote to not renew controversial convenience store’s liquor license

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A controversial convenience store located near downtown Sioux Falls is losing its off-sale liquor license.

In a 6-2 vote Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council did not renew Walia Convenience Store’s package liquor license. Neighbors have been complaining about the business selling high-potency alcohol to vulnerable people. Many of those people would drink the alcohol right on Walia’s property and leave empty cans and bottles around the neighborhood.

Walia’s attorney Tyler Coverdale says it isn’t easy for the business to stop people from drinking in the parking lot.

“They were very unruly and she was afraid. This is not just something that’s easy to deal with. It’s not something that’s easy to get these people to leave when the police are telling you that they can’t do anything about it,” Coverdale said.

“I even heard the council for the applicants say that they are not equipped to handle the problems that are occurring. Their council admitted it. That was very important to me,” Councilor Greg Neitzert said.

Councilors Christine Erickson and Marshall Selberg were the only two “yes” votes to renew Walia’s license.