SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A run-in over campaign tactics has blown up between a member of the Sioux Falls city council and the mayor. Councilmember Janet Brekke, who is running for re-election, says mayor Paul TenHaken sent her a text message Monday morning threatening to expose an ethics violation.

Janet Brekke who is running for reelection to the city council released a copy of the text message she says is from the mayor. It reads,

“My staff and city employees continue to get text messages from your campaign asking to place signs at their homes. I am choosing not to expose this ethics issue but if it continues I will have to do so.”

Brekke denies the allegation and says the company hired to do her campaign work has not violated any ethics rules and accuses the mayor of a pattern of intimidation toward individual city council members and candidates. Brekke held a news conference today at the downtown library.

“The reason I issued the press release because this has become personal for him and I think he went a step too far and I decided really on behalf of myself and other women there’s been a practice of this in previous campaigns you know he’s done similar things with Jolene Loetscher. I worry for poor Taneeza,” said Brekke.

Brekke also said, “There has been a pattern of intimidation toward individual city council members and candidates in this and recent elections and it must stop.”

The mayor hasn’t commented on Brekke’s allegations. However, council member Christine Erickson came to his defense.

“I find it really unfortunate that right before an election these baseless accusations come out. I’ve enjoyed relationships with all people in city government including Mayor Paul never once have I felt intimidated,” said Erickson.

Erickson says as a former city attorney Brekke should know that contacting city employees for election help is against city ordinance. Brekke says the text message some city employees received was part of a mass text, meaning city employees were not targeted and therefore, the message they got is legal.

The Mayor released a statement late this afternoon responding to Brekke’s comments about intimidation.