SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lutheran Social Services in South Dakota could play a part in the re-location of refugees from Ukraine, said local LSS director Tim Jurgens.

Jurgens said it’s too early to know what LSS’s role would be or when any Ukraine refugees could arrive in the U.S. or South Dakota.

“It usually takes 18 to 24 months for it to play out…,” Jurgens said.

Part of the process includes family unification where family or close friends are located to help place refugees with familiar persons, he said. Such placements are more successful and effective.

“In Sioux Falls and South Dakota, 95% or greater of refugees that come in are classified as family unification,” Jurgens said.