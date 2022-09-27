SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police patrol the city’s bike paths on a regular basis, but Monday night’s alleged rape has shaken the community and left some wondering if more could be done to keep bikers and walkers safe.

“This is gorgeous, it’s so open, I love the whole river scene right here,” Cheryl Moran from Maryland said.

A lot of people like to take pictures of the Arc of Dreams, including Cheryl Moran.

Moran used to work for a city parks department in Maryland.

She understands the important steps a city needs to take to keep people safe along the city’s bike paths.

Moran says police patrolled the bike paths just like in Sioux Falls. They also cut back trees and bushes to make it more open, so there aren’t as many hidden areas.

But they also added a safety measure Sioux Falls doesn’t currently have.

“We instituted on some of our trails that were getting a little sketchy, a blue phone with lights, so there are emergency phones if a person felt unsafe or felt they were being stalked or attacked they’d have immediate access to it,” Moran said.

Despite last night’s alleged rape, Moran still feels safe down here and so does this woman.

Kailyn Kuzel just moved to Sioux Falls from the Twin Cities.

“Never been harassed, sometimes I get nervous,” Kuzel said.

Kuzel says crime is much worse in the Twin Cities and that’s why she feels safe down here.

Plus, she says the Arc of Dreams are beautiful.

“I live right around here and to get out of the apartment get some fresh air and scenery I walk this path every day,” Kuzel said.

And she says that won’t change.

“I still do it every day,” Kuzel said.