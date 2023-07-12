SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All things considered, 19-year-old Augustana University student RJ Holliday is doing pretty well.

“It blew up as soon as it lit,” Holliday said. “So when I lit it, it blew up real fast, and it blew up through my eye, this side of my face.”

The firework struck his face on the Fourth of July, hitting his mouth along with his left eye. Swelling had him unable to see from his right eye. But Wednesday afternoon he shared that he was pain-free. He says his doctor is wonderful.

“He was able to full reconstruct my eye and sew it back together,” Holliday said.

He says he’ll eventually be able to see out of his left eye again. He’s a defensive back on Augie’s football team, but as far as playing this fall, he says that’ll hinge on his vision therapy.

“I definitely feel blessed, ’cause it could have been a lot worse than it was,” Holliday said. “I do feel like God was with me when I was going through surgery.”

“Just seeing him made it better,” RJ’s mother Carrie Holliday said. “To know that he was okay, and he had told me, ‘God’s with me Mom, I’m okay. I don’t feel nervous. It’s all going to be okay.'”

There is a GoFundMe organized to help out with RJ’s medical bills. Carries tells KELOLAND News that coaches and families with Bishop Machebeuf High School he attended in Colorado set it up.