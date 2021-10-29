Cotton Candy: A Halloween hotspot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By this time Sunday night, thousands of little trick or treaters in KELOLAND will be making the rounds, going door to door collecting candy on Halloween.

One of the most popular spots in Sioux Falls is in the McKennan Park neighborhood.

With 200 pounds of sugar… And 2,000 cones…

“I started doing this 9 years ago,” Rock Nelson said. “I had no idea what to expect.”

Rock Nelson knows it can be a sticky situation, because kids crave his candy.

“I’ll make close to 750 to 1,000 cotton candies,” Nelson said.

That’s right, Nelson has handed out cotton candy every Halloween for the past nine years.

“It’s so busy and wild, up until about 10:15 pm, that I don’t even have time to go to the bathroom, it’s crazy,” Nelson said.

Nelson got the cotton candy maker from his father. As a family they had been in the food vending business for decades.

Nelson continues that family tradition on Halloween.

“I would say I’ll have close to 850 to 900 and the neighbors all around me, they have to gear up buying tons of candy bars,” Nelson said.

One of those neighbors is Jeff Sweetman, who decorates his house for Halloween every year. He says Nelson’s cotton candy is a hit.

“I love it, he gets a block long line and the kids love it, I don’t think there’s anything better than cotton candy for sugar fits,” Sweetman said.

This year, they’re expecting between 1,200 and 1,500 kids.

So, if your little ghouls and goblins want some treats, there’s no better place to visit.

“Inviting and challenging all the kids in Sioux Falls to come over to my residence and see if you can put me to the test and make me run out of 2,000 cones,” Nelson said.

A scary challenge when you have to make that many cotton candies.

“That’s a little hard on the arm, but he’ll have a line about a block long,” Sweetman said.

One year his cotton candy maker broke down, disappointing a lot of trick or treaters. But he promises that won’t happen this year because he bought a backup just in case.

If you’d like to stop by, Nelson lives on S. 4th Avenue south of McKennan Park; just look for all the kids.