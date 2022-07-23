LITTLE EAGLE, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Little Eagle, South Dakota has been indicted by a federal grand jury, and has pled not guilty.

U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced that 21-year-old Raul Tomas Mata has been indicted for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

These charges stem from an April 29, 2022 incident in Little Eagle in which Mata is alleged to have fired multiple shots toward several residences with the intent to commit murder. During this incident, a bullet suspected to have been fired by Mata struck and seriously injured a minor.

Mata has not yet been tried.

If found guilty, he faces life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, as well as possible restitution payments.