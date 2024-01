SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- A K9 for the Corson County Sheriff’s Office has passed away.

K9 Taz was 12 years old and had been with the department for almost 11 years.

Since May 2013 Taz and his partner have found around 225 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of mushrooms, half pound of cocaine, half pound of heroin, and an eighth pound of fentanyl.

Taz was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer at the end of September, and it spread rapidly in the last couple weeks