Local News

Corps plans to increase releases Saturday from Gavin's Point

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:22 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:22 AM CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to increase releases of water Saturday from the Gavin's Point Dam into the Missouri River.
    
Missouri River Basin Management Chief John Remus said Thursday the Corps is increasing releases because of water on the ground and runoff into the Oahe and Fort Randall reservoirs in South Dakota from recent rains.
    
He said the releases would increase by 5,000 cubic feet per second, to 75,000 cfs. The Corps also increased releases Wednesday.
    
Remus said the Corps is keeping its releases at the Garrison Dam in North Dakota at 15,000 cfs to offset other water flowing into the Oahe and Fort Randall reservoirs. He said the melting of mountain snow also has slowed.
    
The river has been high for months, and increased releases could lead to more flooding.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates