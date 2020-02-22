Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port

FILE- In this March 16, 2019 file photo, surveyors with the USGS take measurements of the Missouri River in Omaha, Neb., as the river overflows its banks. Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri are joining forces for a study that will look for ways the states can limit flooding along the Missouri River and give them information about how wetter weather patterns could require changes to the federal government’s management of the basin’s reservoirs. The states are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year.

The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of rural acres submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in the region damaged and closed to traffic.

The Corps says crews will continue restoring the levee section to its pre-flood height. Crews have been scrambling to make repairs ahead of spring and the likelihood of renewed flooding along the river in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

