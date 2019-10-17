Coroner investigation leads to manslaughter charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about a manslaughter charge involving the death of an unborn baby.

The incident happened on Sunday, when a gun accidentally went off, hitting a pregnant woman.

Sheldon Robert Pettibone, who was already in jail on other charges, now also faces Second Degree Manslaughter.

Police say the investigation led to the additional charge.

“The coroner made his determination that the unborn child had died as a result of the gunshot wound and so that’s why the additional charge came down,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Pettibone remains in jail.

KELOLAND News is looking through the court papers and will have more coverage Thursday on-air and online.