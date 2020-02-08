Coronaviruses more common than you think

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – While the Novel strain of the Coronavirus spreads worldwide, it’s actually more common that you may think. In fact many livestock producers have been vaccinating for a different form of Coronavirus for decades.

You’ve probably heard the word coronavirus in the news lately. However SDSU extension veterinarian Russ Daly says it’s even more familiar for those who work with animals.

“Cattle producers and veterinarians have been dealing with a coronavirus, different coronaviruses for decades in their own cattle,” SDSU extension veterinarian, Russ Daly said. “Bovine coronavirus is something that causes diarrhea in young calves, it’s something that we see every year, have seen for many, many generations, and it’s kind of something that we always have dealt with.”

In fact, he says many livestock producers vaccinate their cattle for the virus each year.

“When the coronavirus term hit the news, probably a lot of veterinarians and cattle producers looked at their vaccine bottles in their fridges and saw coronavirus on it,” Daly said. “The idea there is that we use the vaccine on the mother cow so she produces good colostrum and she can pass on to the baby, so the baby doesn’t get sick with scours.”

But vaccines aren’t necessarily easy to make.

“This novel coronavirus that is affecting people, probably qualifies as one of those just because of its makeup,” Daly said. “The bottom line is that coronaviruses aren’t just one virus, it’s like a family of viruses, so the cattle coronavirus has no connection at all with what’s going on over in China,” Daly said.

Daly says coronaviruses can also be found in pigs and even cats.