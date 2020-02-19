Coronavirus has City of SF’s attention

The deadly coronavirus continues to make international headlines, and it has the attention of officials in Sioux Falls. Tuesday afternoon we heard from the city’s public health manager about the illness. Sandy Frentz, public health manager with the City of Sioux Falls, says coronavirus hasn’t become a pandemic yet, but the city is prepared if it does.

“The CDC is treating it as if it could be our next potential pandemic, likewise so are we at local and state public health, and we’ve done a lot of work over the last 15 years to be able to respond to any potential pandemics,” Frentz said. “So we’re really looking at this in the same way we responded to H1N1 in 2009, to Ebola in 2014 and then with our measles case in 2015.”

Frentz says South Dakota does not have any confirmed coronavirus cases, nor is there anyone under investigation. She says the state health department would take the lead on an investigation if a case appears.