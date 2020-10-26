Coronavirus cases at South Dakota State Penitentiary surpass 500

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 outbreak at the South Dakota State Penitentiary continues to grow.

There are now more than 500 inmates, more than half the population, with active cases at the State Penitentiary. That is an increase from 162 cases reported on Thursday. On Monday, the Department of Corrections reported there are 506 positive cases for inmates and four recoveries at the State Penitentiary. According to officials, there at 621 inmates housed at the State Penitentiary.

Thirty-five staff members have tested positive at the State Penitentiary, with 10 recoveries.

The Mike Durfee State Prison is at 674 total positive inmate cases with 142 recoveries. There are 1,017 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison.

In total, there have been 1,555 positive cases involving South Dakota inmates, with 392 recoveries and zero deaths.

For staff, there’s been 89 positive cases, 43 recoveries and zero deaths.

Page 1 of DOC COVID 19 Numbers Oct 26 Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text