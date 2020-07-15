Corn Palace event to pay tribute to essential workers

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Corn Palace isn’t holding concerts indoors yet, but that’s not stopping the music at the Mitchell tourist attraction.

By Saturday night, the new plaza stage will have a band on it, and people will be settling in for some entertainment.

“Face masks are certainly welcome, but not required to be here. We have lots of room for people to spread out and socialize with groups their comfortable being with,” Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway said.

The party on the plaza planned for this weekend isn’t just any event.

It’s a tribute to essential workers, including healthcare providers, first responders, and countless others.

“You have to go back to those store owners that stayed open, the farmers and ranchers in our area, anyone that was able to provide. Our custodians, for example, are the most important people on our staff right now,” Greenway said.

It will be the first major event to take place on the new stage.

Corn Palace decorator Austin Kleinsasser thinks it’s important to say thank you.

“Give them the support they need and show them that we actually care,” Corn Palace decorator Kleinsasser said.

“At the Corn Palace, we’re not an essential business. We provide entertainment and tourism and we appreciate those that come, but we’re certainly not essential and we want to thank those people that are and we’ll make that very public on Saturday night to everyone who’s in the audience,” Greenway said.

The free event runs from 7:00 to 10:00 this Saturday night.

Live music will be provided by Something New Band.

You’re encouraged to brings chairs and blankets.