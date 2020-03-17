Breaking News
Corn Palace closed to public

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The World’s Only Corn Palace is closing to the public Tuesday. 

Mitchell Mayor Don Everson announced the closure of the Corn Palace and City Hall starting at noon Tuesday to help control the spread of COVID-19. 

City boards and committees are being asked to reschedule meetings between March 17-27. 

South Dakota’s only confirmed COVID-19 death was a Pennington County resident who was in Davison County. Davison County has one other positive case of COVID-19. 

