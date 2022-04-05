SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to a story on one of our nation’s heroes that we’ve followed for years.



We haven’t talked to Sergeant Corey Briest for over 15 years, but tonight you get to hear from him and his family as they continue their journey following his traumatic brain injury that he suffered during the war in Iraq.

Before he was called to active duty to help fight the war in Iraq, Corey Briest was an EMT.

He had dreams of furthering his career in the medical field.

But all that came to a tragic end on December 4, 2005, when Corey rushed to help his fallen comrades who were hit by a roadside bomb.

As he and others arrived on the scene, another bomb went off. Two members in his unit were killed instantly.

A third died months later.

Corey, however, survived the blast, but suffered a serious brain injury that has left him with months of rehabilitation.

For his heroic efforts that fateful day Corey was one of 10 soldiers across the country who was up for Hero of the Year.

Because Sergeant Briest was nominated as one of the American heroes, he got a chance to meet one of his heroes, here, at California speedway.

“That was his dream,” Jenny Briest said. “He is a huge NASCAR fan and loves racer Mark Martin.”

“Our whole office downstairs is dedicated to Mark Martin and he got to meet him.”

Martin shook his hand and thanked him for his dedication to America’s freedom.

It’s a day his wife Jenny, will never forget.

“Just the smile on his face was just priceless. You know, Cory wasn’t the hero that day. But when we walk the pit, I bet we couldn’t walk 10 steps without someone coming up and thanking Cory and shaking his hand.”

A hand that has cared for so many in the past can now only hold on to hope for the future.

That future is here.

Corey says he’s doing fine. We recently sat down with him and his family in Yankton where he’s still doing therapy….

“Three times a week,” Corey said.

While he continues his recovery, there’s a new stunning chapter to Corey’s life.

And you’ll find out what that reason is in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, “Home of the Brave” tonight at 10.