‘Cops on a shop’ raising funds for Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officers are outside Flyboy donuts on East 10th Street right now taking donations for Special Olympics.

The “cops on a shop” say the response has been great.

“It’s been great. We’ve gotten a lot of people just stopping by and saying hi and of course, getting donuts. If they make a donation, they get free donuts as well, so it works out great for everybody,” Patrick Bumann with the SD Highway Patrol said.

You still have plenty of time to support the cause.

The officers will be at the donut shop until 2 p.m. Friday.