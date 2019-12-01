1  of  35
Closings & Delays
Armour UCC Britton Lutheran Parish Canton Senior Center City of Aberdeen City of Chamberlain City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Gregory City of Hartford City of Huron City of Redfield City of Salem City of Winner Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church First English Lutheran Church Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Grace Free Lutheran Church Bruce, SD Our Savior Lutheran Church - Corsica Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aberdeen Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Veblen Plymouth church - Aberdeen Redfield United Methodist Church Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon St. John's Lutheran Church, Groton Trinity Lutheran Church Tulare United Church United in Faith Parish UMC - Burke Unity of the Black Hills Spiritual Center Vivian Lutheran Church Volga Area Community Arts Wagner Indian Health Services Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen

Cops ‘N Kids program raising money to give Christmas gifts

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are raising money along with a radio station to buy Christmas gifts to homeless and at-risk children.

The Cops ‘N Kids program aims to raise $11,500 to give $100 each to 115 children, and they’re halfway to their goal. Donations currently stand at more than $5,600.

The program is run by Black Hills Badges for Hope. The group was formed by two police officers who lost two fellow officers in a 2011 shooting in Rapid City.

Last year the Cops ‘N Kids program helped 34 children and the goal this year is to triple the number.

Senior Officer Jason LaHaie says the program lets officers put their guard down and quote “be human for a little while” when they shop with children for gifts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests