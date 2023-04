BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) –The Brookings County Sheriff’s office needs your help tracking down copper wire thieves.

Authorities say someone got away with 600-feet of large gauge wire worth about $6,000.

It happened last week, just east of the city of Brookings.

If you have information on the crime, you can call the sheriff’s office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 605-692-STOP (7867). You can also contact them online. Just go to www.brookingsareacrimestoppers.com