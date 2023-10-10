SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s going to be a big weekend for Special Olympics South Dakota.

On Saturday, Hy-Vee will host “Cop on a Rooftop”, which benefits Special Olympics.

Local law enforcement will be sitting on the rooftops at the Hy-Vee’s along Minnesota Avenue and 26th street.

All donations will go towards more than 27-hundred athletes and 26 sports programs.

Also this weekend is the Southeast Area Bowling tournament.

The singles tournament is on Saturday at Eastway Bowl from one to four p-m.

The unified tournament is on Sunday from nine a-m to 4:30 p-m.

The public is welcome to come cheer on the teams.

This is being held right before the state wide tournaments in Aberdeen and Rapid City next month.