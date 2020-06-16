Cooling off in the heat

With temperatures reaching the 90s across KELOLAND today, it’s a good time to hop in the pool.

If it’s a sunny, summer day, there’s a good chance you’ll find Brody Jacobson and his friends at the Hartford pool.

“We were pretty hot and we had nothing better to do, so we said, ‘Hey, let’s go swimming,'” Swimmer Brody Jacobson said.

They aren’t the only ones with that idea.

People lined up outside the summer hot spot before it opened as the pool operates at half capacity this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They come early to try and get into the pool because they know it’s hot and they know there’s a limit,” Hartford Pool Manager Amy Sebert said.

Allie Crittenden brings her children to the pool at least 4-5 days a week during the summer months.

“They love it here. It’s their favorite place to go,” Mother Allie Crittenden said.

And it’s a splash of normalcy during a year when family activities have been limited.

“Without this there would probably not be much to do at all,” Crittenden said.

And these swimmers are taking advantage of it.

“I’ve been here almost every day that it’s opened,” Jacobson said.

And with summer just getting started, there will be plenty more pool days on deck.

Pool manager Amy Sebert says staff are sanitizing surfaces as much as possible and trying to promote social distancing.