Thunderstorms came through KELOLAND overnight and early this morning, along with a cold front that will be followed by a change in temperatures and humidity. As the front moves to the east, we’ll have a cooler day today, and it will be less humid than recent days.

Today, after the front pushes away to the east, skies should be mostly sunny across KELOLAND during the afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid as well, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight skies will remain mostly clear. That should allow temperatures to drop back into the 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry, less windy, and even cooler. Highs will be below-average, in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

It will remain mostly sunny for the beginning of next week, as temperatures heat back above normal by midweek. Rainfall chances will be low – at best.

We’ll continue to have average- or above-average temperatures for the end of next week through the 4th of July weekend.