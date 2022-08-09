SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9.

The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire.

The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips Ave.

The email announcement said the couple plans to remain open for normal business while it seeks to find a buyer.

“We truly love Sioux Falls and have made some wonderful memories pursuing our dream of small business ownership,” the email said.