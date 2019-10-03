Convoy sheds light on issues in trucking industry

Area truck drivers are taking their message on the road.

On Thursday, a convoy of about 8-10 semis took part in a demonstration that stretched across eastern South Dakota.



It started on I-29 near Canton and made its way toward Pierre, all while traveling under the speed limit.

Driving a truck is Shawn McIntosh’s livelihood, but the Wessington Springs man says it’s getting harder every day.



“The government regulations are killing us. Small guys like me can’t afford to stay in business,” truck driver Shawn McIntosh said.



He and several other drivers hit the interstate in the early morning hours.



They’re hoping this demonstration sheds some light on various issues in the industry, including three differed pieces of legislation in Congress.



One of them is the Cullum Owings Large Truck Safe Operating Speed Act, which would prohibit commercial trucks from going faster than 65 miles an hour.



“The speed limit’s 80 miles an hour. You run up on a bunch of trucks trying to pass each other at 65, it’s going to cause a lot of wrecks,” McIntosh said.



Meanwhile, the truckers say some would suffer from a U.S. House bill that would bring an insurance change.



“That would require us to carry $4.9 million of personal liability insurance, up from $750,000, which would put a lot of us out of business,” truck driver Jeremy Johnson said.



That’s why they’re hoping the convoy helps protect their livelihoods.



“We just want to be seen. We just want to be heard. We’re just American small businessmen,” McIntosh said.

The group is also protesting the Stop Underrides Act.

Thursday’s demonstration comes as truckers head to Washington D.C. for a national demonstration.