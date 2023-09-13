SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender plans to plead guilty to trying to entice a girl on the internet.

34-year-old Joshua Catron signed federal documents admitting to messaging someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex. It turned out to be an undercover investigator.

A plea date hasn’t been scheduled. But, when he’s sentenced, he’ll face anywhere from ten years behind bars to life in prison.

Catron was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in Minnehaha County in 2016. The Department of Corrections website says he is still on parole.