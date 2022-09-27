SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after getting out of prison, a convicted sex offender is accused of raping a woman along the Sioux Falls bike trail.

Joseph Hatchett

Reports started coming in before 7 p.m. Friday, not far from the Arc of Dreams.

When police arrived, they say the victim was intoxicated. The victim told officers that it was not consensual.

Police arrested 46-year-old Joseph Hatchett for rape and indecent exposure.

According to the Department of Corrections, Hatchett just completed his sentence on Friday.