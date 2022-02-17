SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted rapist serving a 50-year prison sentence will remain behind bars. The parole board has denied parole for 55-year-old Winston Brakeall.

He pleaded guilty to rape and sexual contact with children under 16 in 1997. He was granted parole once before in 2012, but was sent back to prison after failing polygraph tests.

Thursday morning one of his victims, who was 13 at the time of the crime, testified against his parole at the State Penitentiary. We’ll bring you the details from his parole hearing tonight on KELOLAND News.