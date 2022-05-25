SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls had another shooting Tuesday night.

This one was outside a convenience store at the corner of 6th and Cleveland.

While no one was hurt, police arrested three women who now face serious charges.

The shooting was a frightening situation.

It happened in broad daylight at at about 8:30 p.m. when several people were inside and outside the convenience store.

“Somebody inside the car fired a gun several times,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Those gun shots rang out and shattered a couple of windows at the Shop N Cart at 6th and Cleveland. One window is boarded up today in what police say was the result of a drive by shooting.

“There were several people who were outside the business at the time, there were people inside the business at the time; thankfully nobody was injured with this,” Clemens said.

After witnesses gave a description of the vehicle, police were able to locate it and arrested three women, who were inside.

They face a list of charges including aggravated assault, shooting at an occupied structure and intentional damage to property.

The owner says he’s had similar shootings at or near the store in the past, which he says appear to be random.

“All of them have been not related to the business they just happen to be personal confrontations that happen to happen to be at my property, and that’s frustrating,” Dave Grevlos said.

Dave Grevlos says there’s not more he can do to keep these types of incidents from happening.

“You can’t prevent this kind of crazy crime, crimes happen all over town, but when it’s at a busy corner with a convenience store it seems to make more of the headlines than other stuff that goes on in the city,” Grevlos said.

Grevlos says over the years, he’s upgraded his security mainly to keep everyone safe; especially his employees which is his number one concern.

“I think I have 36 cameras on that property and that’s what helped with catching these people you just have to have it,” Grevlos said.

Police are still trying to figure out who fired the gun and say more people could face charges.

So far a gun has not been recovered.