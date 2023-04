LINCOLN, N.E. (KELO) — Several controversial bills are bogging down work in the Nebraska State Legislature.

Thursday, lawmakers began a second round of debate on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

It’s proved to be so contentious, it’s led opponents to filibuster every single bill before the Nebraska Legislature since late February.

Lawmakers entered today’s debate following an all-day showdown yesterday over a bill that would restrict abortion access in the state.