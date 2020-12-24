Controlling the deer population in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Animal Control and Game, Fish and Parks are working together to control the deer population around the city.

Their focus will be along the interstates and anywhere with high amounts of car crashes with deer. The two biggest areas they will be focusing on is the interchange at I-229 and Rice Street as well as south of I-229 along Cliff Avenue. The goal is to remove 50 deer from those targeted areas.

“All of the deer that are harvested are taken to a processor and the meat is all donated. This year it will be going directly to Feeding South Dakota. Usually we end up with over a thousand pounds of meat donated to local food pantries through this program,” Animal Control supervisor Julie DeJong said.

DeJong says their hunters only used suppressed rifles in areas they know are safe.