Contractor catches burglar with help of Ring camera

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A contractor caught a burglar “red handed’ trying to break into a construction trailer near Brandon after getting an alert from his Ring camera.
“The contractor and the homeowner responded to that address and made contact with the individual and the individual said that he was attempting to locate a lost dog,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Cegelske said.
Authorities wound up arresting 34-year-old Jarad Bradley Wagner from Flandreau. He’s charged with 2nd degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary tools, a controlled substance and marijuana.