Continued unemployment claims in S.D. increase by 210, new claims increase by 168

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Both continued and initial, or new, weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation for the week Nov. 15-21.

A total of 681 new claims were filed, an increase of 168 from the prior week’s total of 513. Continued claims are now at 3,690, an increase of 210 from the prior week’s total of 3,480.

A total of $708,000 was paid out in state benefits, along with $378,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $315,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $205,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.